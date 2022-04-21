UrduPoint.com

Aussie Opposition Leader Tests Positive For COVID-19 On Election Campaign Trail

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 04:40 PM

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Australia's Opposition leader has tested positive for COVID-19 during his election campaign.

Anthony Albanese, leader of the Labor Party, on Thursday night announced he returned a positive result from a routine polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test before traveling to Western Australia (WA).

It means Albanese will spend the next seven days in quarantine while Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who had COVID-19 in March, continues touring the country campaigning for votes.

"I have been testing regularly as part of my election campaign duties.

I will be isolating at home in Sydney for the next seven days and will continue to follow health guidelines and advice," Albanese said in a statement.

"I am feeling fine so far -- and thank everyone for their well wishes," he said.

The Labor Party currently leads Morrison's Coalition in opinion polls for the election, which will be held on May 21.

The positive test came fewer than 24 hours after the first leaders' debate in Brisbane, of which Albanese was declared the winner.

