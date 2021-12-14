UrduPoint.com

Aussie Researchers Boost Elderly Mice's Brain Power With Exercise

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 02:04 PM

Aussie researchers boost elderly mice's brain power with exercise

Australian neuroscientists have discovered an exercise "sweet spot" that could reverse the cognitive decline in aging mice, paving the way for human studies

SYDNEY, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) --:Australian neuroscientists have discovered an exercise "sweet spot" that could reverse the cognitive decline in aging mice, paving the way for human studies.

After more than a decade of testing, researchers from the University of Queensland led by Queensland Brain Institute Emeritus Professor Perry Bartlett and Dr Daniel Blackmore, found 35 days of voluntary physical exercise improved the mice's learning and memory abilities.

Blackmore told Xinhua on Tuesday that the mice had lived sedentary lives for two years in cages without running wheels, and then they were allowed to use the running wheels whenever they liked.

"Mice love to move, and they would run for one or two kilometers, usually at night, which we then recorded. We then tested their cognitive ability following defined periods of exercise and found the optimal period that greatly improved their spatial learning."

Related Topics

From Love

Recent Stories

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 14th Dec, 2021

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 14th Dec, 2021

1 minute ago
 NCOC to facilitate stranded Pakistani passengers ..

NCOC to facilitate stranded Pakistani passengers in Category C countries

1 minute ago
 Report says Aussie agricultural sector being under ..

Report says Aussie agricultural sector being undermined by frauds

1 minute ago
 Youth commits suicide in sargodha

Youth commits suicide in sargodha

1 minute ago
 Bushfire prediction model launched by Australian n ..

Bushfire prediction model launched by Australian national science agency

6 minutes ago
 Six Afghan migrants killed in Iran road crash: rep ..

Six Afghan migrants killed in Iran road crash: report

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.