SYDNEY, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) --:Australian neuroscientists have discovered an exercise "sweet spot" that could reverse the cognitive decline in aging mice, paving the way for human studies.

After more than a decade of testing, researchers from the University of Queensland led by Queensland Brain Institute Emeritus Professor Perry Bartlett and Dr Daniel Blackmore, found 35 days of voluntary physical exercise improved the mice's learning and memory abilities.

Blackmore told Xinhua on Tuesday that the mice had lived sedentary lives for two years in cages without running wheels, and then they were allowed to use the running wheels whenever they liked.

"Mice love to move, and they would run for one or two kilometers, usually at night, which we then recorded. We then tested their cognitive ability following defined periods of exercise and found the optimal period that greatly improved their spatial learning."