Aussie researchers confident about nasal spray becoming COVID-19 breakthrough

SYDNEY, Oct. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) --:Australian respiratory researchers are preparing to start the next stages in developing a nasal spray to protect people from viral diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza.

Hunter Medical Research Institute (HMRI) and University of Newcastle (UON) scientists in the state of New South Wales said on Thursday that they had been working to create the spray, INNA-051, with biotech company, Ena Respiratory.

In pre-clinical studies in Sydney, the research team found the spray could boost the body's immune systems, which is the first line of defence to fight viruses that cause the common cold and flu in the nose and throat and can lead to severe lung disease.

"We discovered that INNA-051 is very effective at priming the airways to more rapidly and effectively respond to a viral infection," UON Associate Professor Nathan Bartlett said.