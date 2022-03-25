Aussie researchers' finding to help in battle against obesity

(@FahadShabbir)

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) --:Australian researchers have announced a discovery which ultimately could play a major role in reducing obesity.

In a report published in the Science journal and revealed on Friday, scientists from the Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (MIPS) and the ARC Center for Cryo-EM of Membrane Proteins (CCeMMP), affiliated with Monash University, have pinpointed how a promising group of anti-obesity drugs known as DACRAs (dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonists) activate various receptors in the body.

Previously the activation process had not been fully understood, which limited the clinical advancement of this class of weight-loss drug.

"Our work opens up opportunities for the design and development of more effective DACRA therapies that could be used to better treat the spectrum of overweight and obese patients, and those with related metabolic disease," Monash University Professor of Drug Discovery Biology and CCeMMP director Patrick Sexton told Xinhua on Friday.