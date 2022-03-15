UrduPoint.com

Aussie Researchers Link Prescription Drugs To Mood Disorders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2022 | 03:43 PM

Aussie researchers link prescription drugs to mood disorders

People taking prescribed opioids for pain relief have a higher risk of developing mood disorders such as anxiety, according to Australian researchers

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :People taking prescribed opioids for pain relief have a higher risk of developing mood disorders such as anxiety, according to Australian researchers.

Their study, published in Pain Medicine and revealed to the public on Tuesday, is based on the analysis of patients who were prescribed opioids to treat an array of physical health conditions including burns and trauma surgery.

Epidemiologist Janni Leung from the National Centre for Youth Substance Use Research at the University of Queensland (UQ) said the results showed higher doses of prescription opioids could increase the risk of "developing depressive, bipolar and anxiety disorders, particularly with prolonged use." "There has been a lot of research around addiction to opioids -- commonly used in cancer treatment or acute pain -- but there is limited understanding about how they affect the development of mood disorders," Leung said, adding that the "relationship between chronic pain and mental health is complex, as each condition contributes to the other.

" The paper's co-author, Daniel Stjepanovic from the same centre in UQ, said the findings indicated why it was vital to understand all the risks before prescribing medication to a patient.

"The effects on mental health should be taken into account when prescribing opioids, especially in individuals who are at risk of mood disorders such as anxiety or depression," Stjepanovic said.

Noting that the use of prescription opioids had increased substantially over the past two decades, the report's authors said it was "incredibly important" to understand the role such drugs, which can potentially be addictive, "play in the development of these mood disorders."They said that research into the influence of opioids on mental health was still in the early stages, and further studies were needed to better comprehend how such medications can influence mood disorders.

Related Topics

Drugs Same Cancer All From Depression

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion: Opposition decides to approach IH ..

No-Trust-Motion: Opposition decides to approach IHC

19 minutes ago
 Iran foils Israel-linked 'sabotage' plot at nuclea ..

Iran foils Israel-linked 'sabotage' plot at nuclear plant

21 minutes ago
 'Gourd cultivation be taken up immediately'

'Gourd cultivation be taken up immediately'

21 minutes ago
 Multiple clean water projects on cards in Gwadar

Multiple clean water projects on cards in Gwadar

21 minutes ago
 Tunisia may see new COVID-19 wave in May: minister ..

Tunisia may see new COVID-19 wave in May: minister

24 minutes ago
 Hot weather with higher temperature forecast

Hot weather with higher temperature forecast

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>