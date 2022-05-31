UrduPoint.com

Aussie Researchers Shed New Light On Difficulty To Change Mind

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2022 | 02:02 PM

Researchers from Australia's Queensland Brain Institute (QBI) have revealed a cognitive basis for why it is hard to change one's mind, and why "going with our gut" may not always be for the best

The research, published in the Trends in Cognitive Sciences journal and released to the public on Monday, assessed how the brain operates in a range of decision-making contexts.

Research Fellow Dragan Rangelov from the QBI that is under the University of Queensland told Xinhua on Monday that the research for the first time showed an "integrative approach" to how the brain processes changes of mind.

"The study highlights the fact that changes of mind are slightly different 'flavor' of a decision. There's something more that changes of mind decisions than there is present in the original decision."He said despite a change of mind having the ability to correct errors or improve our decision making, "most people don't like changing their mind" and given the opportunity won't stray from their original choice.

