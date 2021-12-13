UrduPoint.com

Aussie Researchers Warn COVID-19 Reinfection Risk

A research report from Australia's Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity underscored the risk of being reinfected by COVID-19

The report, published in the Medical Journal of Australia (MJA) on Monday, called on people to get vaccinated whether they have been previously infected or not.

The study followed three individuals in the Australian city of Melbourne, two of which appeared to be infected by both the Alpha and Delta strains of the virus.

"The phylogenetic data, together with the link with a known COVID-19 outbreak, indicate that the 2021 COVID-19 diagnoses reflected new infections rather than prolonged viral shedding (from the first infection)," read the study.

