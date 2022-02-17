Aussie state eases COVID-19 restrictions as hospitalizations decline

UrduPoint.com

Authorities of Australia's state of Victoria announced on Thursday that it will ease a number of COVID-19 restrictions as the hospitalization numbers are decreasing

SYDNEY, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) --:Authorities of Australia's state of Victoria announced on Thursday that it will ease a number of COVID-19 restrictions as the hospitalization numbers are decreasing.

Victoria reported 8,501 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths on Thursday. The number of hospitalization gradually dropped from Monday's 465 to 401.

Victorian authorities said with hospitalization numbers and community transmission decreasing and more than half of Victorians aged over 16 vaccinated with three doses, a number of common-sense restrictions and recommendations in place during the state's Omicron surge can be safely eased.

From 6:00 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Friday, density limits will be removed for the state's hospitality venues, and indoor dancefloors will be allowed to reopen. Mandatory surveillance COVID-19 testing for key industries, such as meat processing, will become recommended only.

