Aussie State Introduces Restrictions To Quash Fresh COVID-19 Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 01:26 PM

As the Australian state of Queensland grappled with a sudden outbreak of COVID-19, authorities reintroduced restrictions around the state's capital, Brisbane

Queensland health authorities reported four new locally acquired cases on Tuesday, and in response, new restrictions have been placed on residents of Brisbane and the neighbouring Moreton Bay Region.

Restrictions include mandatory face masks indoors and outdoors, and limits on visitations to aged-care facilities, hospitals, disability accommodation and detention centers.

Queensland's chief health officer Jeannette Young said she had a "reasonable level of concern" about the fresh outbreak.

"We will be keeping a very, very close eye on what happens over the next 24 to 48 hours to see if we need additional restrictions," Young said on Tuesday.

