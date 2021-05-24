UrduPoint.com
Aussie State Launches Online Booking To Ramp Up COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

A new online COVID-19 vaccination booking system will be open for appointments in the state of Western Australia (WA) on Tuesday as part of the government's efforts to ramp up the vaccine rollout

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :-- A new online COVID-19 vaccination booking system will be open for appointments in the state of Western Australia (WA) on Tuesday as part of the government's efforts to ramp up the vaccine rollout.

The system would provide online process for booking and confirming vaccination appointments at community and hospital-based vaccination clinics across the state.

When booking online, search results will display relevant clinics and dates based on the information entered by the user, along with the recommended vaccine and timing between doses.

The launch of the online bookings also coincides with a new cohort of eligible people, including younger adults with specified underlying medical conditions and people with disability, as part of the Phase 1B cohort, who will now have increased opportunities to be vaccinated through WA's State-run clinics.

Previously people in this category were eligible to be vaccinated through the Commonwealth's arrangements. However, they had fewer opportunities to get vaccinated due to limited supply of Pfizer vaccine.

"Making the vaccine available for more of the Phase 1B cohort through State-run clinics will assist in getting the vaccination rate up," WA Premier Mark McGowan said.

