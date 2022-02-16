UrduPoint.com

Aussie State Sees Rise In COVID-19 Cases Among Children

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 01:39 PM

Aussie state sees rise in COVID-19 cases among children

New data released by the Australian state of Queensland on Wednesday showed a concerning rise in COVID-19 cases among school-age children

SYDNEY, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :New data released by the Australian state of Queensland on Wednesday showed a concerning rise in COVID-19 cases among school-age children.

There were 1,905 cases reported in Queensland's children aged 5-17 on Wednesday, up from the previous day's 1,587.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer John Gerrard admitted there has been "a bump in cases in children" since schools reopened on Feb. 7, but the bigger concern is the infection risks children may bring back home.

"We have not seen increases in hospitalizations among children ... To me, the bigger concern when children get infected is their risk to their parents and grandparents, so that's why it is so critical that anyone coming into contact with children get their booster," he said.

The total number of the state's new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday is 6,596, a jump from 5,286 on Tuesday. More than 62 percent of the state's eligible population have taken their booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, while around 90 percent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, the government of Victoria state announced that more elective surgeries can resume in the local hospitals as the current wave of infections with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to subside in the state.

Victoria reported 8,149 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday's 8,162. The number of hospitalizations also went down from Tuesday's 441 to 397.

Related Topics

Victoria May From Government

Recent Stories

ADX collaborates with Borsa Istanbul to enhance te ..

ADX collaborates with Borsa Istanbul to enhance tech infrastructure

4 minutes ago
 Belarus Ready for Dialogue With Ukraine on Sensiti ..

Belarus Ready for Dialogue With Ukraine on Sensitive Issues - Foreign Minister

17 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Asks for 'Inv ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Asks for 'Invasion' Schedule to Plan Vacati ..

17 minutes ago
 Mongolia logs 834 new COVID-19 infections

Mongolia logs 834 new COVID-19 infections

22 minutes ago
 KP local bodies poll showed 'status quo' opposing ..

KP local bodies poll showed 'status quo' opposing EVM to manipulate: PM Imran Kh ..

22 minutes ago
 CAR Opens to Cooperation With China, Russia, Franc ..

CAR Opens to Cooperation With China, Russia, France - Prime Minister Felix Molou ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>