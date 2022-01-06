UrduPoint.com

Aussie States Battling Hard Against COVID-19 Infections Surge

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 01:41 PM

Aussie states battling hard against COVID-19 infections surge

Australia's worst-hit states in the current COVID-19 outbreak issued a series of measures to cope with the steep rise of hospitalizations, as more than 72,000 new daily cases were reported on Thursday

SYDNEY, Jan. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) --:Australia's worst-hit states in the current COVID-19 outbreak issued a series of measures to cope with the steep rise of hospitalizations, as more than 72,000 new daily cases were reported on Thursday.

New South Wales (NSW), Victoria, Queensland, are the three major states forming the bulk of the country's new record daily infections.

NSW reported 34,994 new cases on Thursday, about 31 percent of people tested were positive. Six death cases were reported and 1,609 people were in hospital, including 131 in intensive care units.

Victoria reported 21,997 new cases and six deaths on Thursday. It also has a positivity rate from testing of about one in three. 631 people are in hospital including 51 in intensive care.

