SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Acting Premier of Australian state of Victoria James Merlino proposed a scheme on Tuesday that would allow overseas students to enter the state next month.

Under a separate hotel quarantine scheme, the proposal would allow 120 overseas arrivals to enter Victoria each week from May 24, which has been proposed to the Federal government and waiting to be approved.

They would not be included in the state's existing cap for 1,000 returned qualified travellers and would be housed in a dedicated quarantine hotel.

But the new arrivals would pay a fee of more than 3,000 Australian Dollar (2,334.9 U.S. Dollars) fortnightly charged to one adult.

Merlino said this proposal was initiated under the advice of public health experts and he believed the proposal would be approved.

"We've always said that we would work to welcome back international students when it is safe and reasonable to do so," Merlino said in a statement.

"We believe we've acquitted all of the Commonwealth's requirements to establish a dedicated economic stream, so we look forward to their consideration and approval of this proposal." Users of the quarantine system also include people working in stage and screen productions and other foreign economic migrants.

Monash University Chancellor Margaret Gardener told local media that the details were yet to be finalised, but the university sector expected to partly fund the plan.

"I think it's really important that we re-establish what you might call normal operations across the state," she said.

"These students are in fact coming in much the same way that returning Australians are coming in from a variety of countries, many of which have very low levels of transmission." Meanwhile, the government of the state of New South Wales (NSW) is also preparing for the future return of overseas students.

The government is proposing to transform student accommodation in Sydney's Central business District (CBD) into quarantine lodgings to restart its international education sector, which will generate more than 14 billion Australian dollar (10.9 billion U.S. dollars) annually.

Western Sydney University vice-chancellor Barney Glover, who heads a committee of all NSW universities vice-chancellors, has worked closely with the state and federal government to develop the International Student Accommodation Quarantine Program.

"I think we can see students coming within six months and I'd hope to see students arriving certainly in the early part of the second half of this year," Glover said.