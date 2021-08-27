Australia approves COVID-19 vaccines for adolescents amid battle against 3rd wave of infections

Australia has recommended vaccination against COVID-19 for all individuals from 12 years of age, extending the current recommendation for those aged 16 years and older

CANBERRA, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) --:Australia has recommended vaccination against COVID-19 for all individuals from 12 years of age, extending the current recommendation for those aged 16 years and older.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) on Friday advised the government that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective for children aged 12-15.

"ATAGI concludes that the benefits of offering COVID-19 vaccination to all younger adolescents aged 12-15 years outweigh the known or potential risks," it said in a statement.

"As such, ATAGI recommends inclusion of this age group in the Australian COVID-19 vaccination program over time."Following the announcement, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in Canberra that vaccine appointments for children would open in September.