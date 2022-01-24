UrduPoint.com

Australia Approves Novavax Vaccine Amid Battle Against Omicron Wave

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2022 | 01:53 PM

Australia approves Novavax vaccine amid battle against Omicron wave

Australia approved the Novavax vaccine for people aged 18 and over on Monday making it the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for use in Australia after AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer

CANBERRA, Jan. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Australia approved the Novavax vaccine for people aged 18 and over on Monday making it the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for use in Australia after AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) has recommended the Novavax vaccine be given in two doses, at least three weeks apart.

The government has ordered 51 million doses of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine to be available in February, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

"We will be able to commence that program in the week of Feb. 21," he told reporters on Monday.

Australia on Monday reported more than 40,000 locally-acquired coronavirus infections and 58 deaths -- 24 in New South Wales, 17 in Victoria, 13 in Queensland and two each in South Australia and the Australian Capital Territory, according to health department figures from states and territories.

Hunt said there were promising signs that Australia's wave of Omicron infections has peaked in some areas, with hospitalizations stabilizing.

"So, it's an important moment where we are seeing, now, clear signs that this Omicron wave, at least in New South Wales, Victoria, and the ACT, has peaked," he said.

From Monday, millions of welfare recipients are eligible to receive free rapid antigen tests (RATs).

However, the industry's peak body warned that pharmacies do not have enough supply to meet demand but that pressure should ease by the end of January.

Related Topics

Australia Victoria Wales January February From Government Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Beijing warns of heavy air pollution during Winter ..

Beijing warns of heavy air pollution during Winter Olympics

18 seconds ago
 PTI to win general election 2023 with its performa ..

PTI to win general election 2023 with its performance: Faisal Javed

20 seconds ago
 Australian Olympic team finalised for Beijing

Australian Olympic team finalised for Beijing

21 seconds ago
 The City School hosted four days and evenings of M ..

The City School hosted four days and evenings of Model United Nations

34 minutes ago
 Singapore's MAS core inflation rises to 2.1 pct in ..

Singapore's MAS core inflation rises to 2.1 pct in December 2021

7 minutes ago
 S.Korea registers 212,459 breakthrough COVID-19 in ..

S.Korea registers 212,459 breakthrough COVID-19 infections

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.