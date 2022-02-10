Australia Backs Changing COVID-19 Vaccine Status From 'Fully Vaccinated' to 'Up to Date'

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The Australian cabinet of ministers on Thursday supported the change in definition of COVID-19 vaccine status from "fully vaccinated" to "up to date" for all citizens in order to provide optimal protection against coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) encouraged all citizens aged over 16 to receive a booster dose as soon as they are eligible and recommended changing COVID-19 vaccine status from "fully vaccinated" to "up to date" in order to "to provide the optimal individual and/or population protective vaccination benefits" and to form the basis of "the due and overdue rules for the Australian Immunisation Register" in a domestic context.

"National Cabinet noted ATAGI's advice that these 'up-to-date' requirements be applicable for domestic situations and policy settings," the statement read.

All people aged over 16 will be required to receive a booster dose of vaccine within 6 months after completing the Primary vaccination course and within 3 months after receiving a booster dose in order to maintain "up to date" status.

Children aged 5-15 will be considered "up to date" after the primary course of vaccination as booster doses are not recommended for them. Severely immunocompromised individuals aged 5 years and over will be required to receive a 3rd primary dose of vaccine before receiving a booster dose to maintain the "up to date" status.

ATAGI explained that the new definition may impact the citizens' COVID-19 certificates, and recommended giving enough time to sufficiently implement the new regulations. ATAGI expects the regulations to be implemented by the end of March 2022.

New regulations will concern only domestic policies of Australia. Foreigners' vaccination status will be considered "up to date" after the primary course of vaccination, as booster doses are not required to enter the country.