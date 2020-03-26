UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 01:39 PM

Australia Confirms 376 New COVID-19 Cases, Total at 2,799 With 12 Dead - Health Ministry

Australia's Health MInistry on Thursday confirmed 376 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,799, while two more deaths have taken the total death toll to 12 people

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Australia's Health MInistry on Thursday confirmed 376 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,799, while two more deaths have taken the total death toll to 12 people.

The vast majority of cases 1,219, to be exact are in New South Wales, the most populous state, according to the ministry's statistics.

This is from 178,000 tests the ministry said had been conducted across the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week banned entry into the country for foreigners in a bid to slow the spread of the virus in the country. This follows similar measures taken by many nations around the world.

