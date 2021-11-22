UrduPoint.com

Australia Could Be Facing Flu Epidemic As Borders Reopen: Expert

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 12:50 PM

Australia could be facing flu epidemic as borders reopen: expert

A leading infectious expert released a report on Monday, warning that Australia could be faced with a wave of influenza infections as it opens its international borders

SYDNEY, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) --:A leading infectious expert released a report on Monday, warning that Australia could be faced with a wave of influenza infections as it opens its international borders.

The report by Dr.

Sheena Sullivan from the University of Melbourne, which was published in the Medical Journal of Australia (MJA), showed that strict public health measures targeting COVID-19 have effectively eliminated all local transmission of influenza strains in Australia over the last 19 months.

"As the influenza incubation period, infectious period, and serial interval are short, the current duration of hotel quarantine (14 days) has prevented people (from) leaving quarantine while still infectious," wrote Sullivan.

In 2017 Australia experienced a particularly severe flu season. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that over the year more than 250,000 people contracted the strain and 1,255 died.

Related Topics

Australia Hotel Died Melbourne Influenza 2017 All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement

3 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts" Sham-e- Fa ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts" Sham-e- Faiz "to pay homage to Faiz Ahme ..

14 minutes ago
 The book "Allama II Qazi" by renowned writer Madad ..

The book "Allama II Qazi" by renowned writer Madad Ali Sindhi was launched in co ..

14 minutes ago
 Experience the Magic of ZEISS Professional Photogr ..

Experience the Magic of ZEISS Professional Photography in Your New vivo X70 Pro

24 minutes ago
 World Children’s Day: OIC Secretary General Call ..

World Children’s Day: OIC Secretary General Calls for Intensified Efforts to T ..

32 minutes ago
 Chinese shares higher at midday Monday

Chinese shares higher at midday Monday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.