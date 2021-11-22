Australia could be facing flu epidemic as borders reopen: expert

A leading infectious expert released a report on Monday, warning that Australia could be faced with a wave of influenza infections as it opens its international borders

SYDNEY, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) --:A leading infectious expert released a report on Monday, warning that Australia could be faced with a wave of influenza infections as it opens its international borders.

The report by Dr.

Sheena Sullivan from the University of Melbourne, which was published in the Medical Journal of Australia (MJA), showed that strict public health measures targeting COVID-19 have effectively eliminated all local transmission of influenza strains in Australia over the last 19 months.

"As the influenza incubation period, infectious period, and serial interval are short, the current duration of hotel quarantine (14 days) has prevented people (from) leaving quarantine while still infectious," wrote Sullivan.

In 2017 Australia experienced a particularly severe flu season. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that over the year more than 250,000 people contracted the strain and 1,255 died.