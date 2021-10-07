The Australian government has ruled out additional funding to help hospitals cope with the COVID-19 outbreaks

CANBERRA, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Australian government has ruled out additional funding to help hospitals cope with the COVID-19 outbreaks.

Australian Minister for Health Greg Hunt has rejected a plea from state and territory governments for more money to help the health system survive strains imposed by Australia's severe wave of corona-virus infections.

In a letter to state and territory health ministers on Wednesday, Hunt said the Federal government has already increased healthcare funding by 30 billion Australian Dollars (21.8 billion U.S. dollars) in response to the pandemic.

"The Australian government would warmly welcome it if states and territories were to match the increase in Australian government funding since 2012-2013," he wrote, according to local media The Age.

"The Australian government has committed more than 30 billion AUD in additional health expenditure in the response to COVID-19.

" All eight state and territory health ministers wrote to Hunt on Sept. 30 calling for an immediate injection of "crisis funding", warning that hospitals were facing "unrelenting strain due to the current COVID-19 demands." "We are entering the most critical phase of the COVID-19 pandemic response for our hospital systems," they wrote.

On Thursday, Australia reported more than 2,200 new locally-acquired corona-virus cases as the country continues to battle the third wave of infections.

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, with Sydney as the capital city, registered 587 new local cases and eight deaths.

Victoria, the second-most populous state, with Melbourne as the capital city, reported a further 1,638 new local cases and two deaths.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) recorded 41 new cases -- only seven of which were in quarantine for their entire infectious period -- including a second baby at the Canberra Hospital.