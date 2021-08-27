Australia Greenlights Use of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine in Minors Aged 12-15

Australia has approved vaccination of minors aged 12 to 15 against the coronavirus with the Pfizer shot starting September 13, the prime minister's office said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Australia has approved vaccination of minors aged 12 to 15 against the coronavirus with the Pfizer shot starting September 13, the prime minister's office said on Friday.

"Children aged between 12 and 15 years will be able to book a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine from September 13 following the Morrison Government's decision to implement expert medical advice," the office said in a statement.

With the country having some 1.2 million teenagers of this age group, the authorities expect their vaccination to help reach the 80% immunization level of the entire population.

The government also mulls vaccination of the minors aged 12 to 18 with the Moderna shot.

According to the latest data, nearly 18.4 million people have been administered a coronavirus vaccine across the country.