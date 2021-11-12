Australia hits 90 pct COVID-19 vaccine first dose rate

Australia has hit a new COVID-19 vaccine milestone, with 90 percent of adults having received one dose

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday confirmed that Australia passed the rollout milestone for those aged 16 and over.

He said that every state and territory was on track to hit 80 percent double dosed by the end of 2021, a mark already achieved in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), Victoria and New South Wales, all of which endured strict lockdowns between August and October.

"We are going to have one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

That goes with having one of the best records in the world on saving lives," Morrison told Nine Radio.

Anticipating the 90 percent milestone, Health Minister Greg Hunt on Thursday described it as an "extraordinary" achievement.

Australia on Friday reported more than 1,400 new locally-acquired COVID-19 infections.

Coronavirus restrictions in Australia's capital Canberra further eased on Friday, moving to baseline-level restrictions that are expected to stay in place across summer.