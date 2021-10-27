Australia Pledges 10Mln COVID Vaccine Shots, $93Mln Aid to Southeast Asian States

(@FahadShabbir)

Australia will allocate at least 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses and a financial aid package of 124 million Australian dollars (almost $93 million) to Southeast Asian countries by mid-2022, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Australia will allocate at least 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses and a financial aid package of 124 million Australian Dollars (almost $93 million) to Southeast Asian countries by mid-2022, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday.

"We have shared almost four million doses directly with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) partners to date, and we expect to share millions more by the end of next year. I am also pleased to advise that we will share at least an additional 10 million doses from our domestic supply with ASEAN countries by mid-next year," Morrison said at the ASEAN-Australia Virtual Summit.

Canberra will provide 124 million Australian dollars to fund initiatives considered by Australia and ASEAN as addressing the existing challenges, including the post-coronavirus recovery, terrorism, ocean pollution, transnational crime, and climate change, he added.