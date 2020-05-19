UrduPoint.com
Australia Records 100 Deaths From COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:04 PM

Australia's official COVID-19 death toll reached 100 on Tuesday, after a 93-year-old woman passed away at a Sydney aged care home

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Australia's official COVID-19 death toll reached 100 on Tuesday, after a 93-year-old woman passed away at a Sydney aged care home.

The woman is the 19th person to die at Newmarch House in Sydney, following an outbreak of the virus which began there last month.

On Tuesday morning, the total number of cases linked to the facility remained at 71, with 37 residents and 34 staff testing positive.

New South Wales State, of which Sydney is the capital, has recorded 49 of the total 100 deaths linked to COVID-19 within the country.

Newmarch House itself is the site of the country's second largest COVID-19 cluster and has been criticised for its handling of the outbreak which allegedly left residents' families in the dark.

As of Tuesday morning, Australia had officially recorded 7,059 cases of COVID-19, 6,389 of which were said to have recovered.

