Australia records 7,017 COVID-19 cases

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The total number of COVID-19 cases in Australia surpassed 7,000 on Friday.

As of Friday afternoon there had been 7,017 confirmed cases, up from 6,989 on Thursday afternoon.

It has taken about 37 days for the number of cases to grow from 6,000 to 7,000 (April 8 to May 15); an average daily increase of about 27 cases.

By comparison it took only about seven days for the figure to grow from 5,000 to 6000 (April 2 to April 8); an average daily increase of about 142.

Brendan Murphy, Australia's chief medical officer, told reporters in Canberra that as of Friday afternoon there were 50 COVID-related patients in Australian hospitals and 12 were on ventilators.

The National Cabinet, which is comprised of Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders, agreed to resume elective surgeries after they were suspended in March to ease pressure on the health system.

"Our hospital capacity is around 50-60 percent," Murphy said on Friday.

"Everybody is now heading towards full elective surgery, which is a really important thing." "A really important thing is that Australians do not neglect their general health issues. If you need to go and see your specialist, you need to go and see your General Practitioner, please do so," he added.

Murphy also said Friday that it was still not clear what the link was between coronavirus and a rare inflammatory syndrome diagnosed in a small number of children overseas, after calling for urgent research into the illness earlier this week.

"I was able to brief National Cabinet on the fact that this is extremely rare and probably unlikely to be seen in Australia, given our very, very low number of infections in children," Murphy said.

"It's still not clear what the association with the virus is, for this condition, but it is extremely rare."