Australia records sixth COVID-19 death, confirmed cases passing 500

An 86-year-old man has become the sixth person to die in Australia after contracting COVID-19, health authorities in the state of New South Wales (NSW) reported on Wednesday

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :An 86-year-old man has become the sixth person to die in Australia after contracting COVID-19, health authorities in the state of New South Wales (NSW) reported on Wednesday.

The man died in a Sydney hospital on Tuesday night, and officials have offered their condolences to his family and friends.

So far NSW has recorded all but one of the country's deaths and has roughly half of the nation's more than 500 confirmed cases.

The state once again recorded its biggest daily jump on Wednesday, with 57 new cases, taking the total number to 267, which NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant attributes partly to a rigorous testing regime.

"We have done well in excess of 25,000 tests and continue to test a large number of people each day," Chant said.

She added that as the case numbers increased it was becoming increasingly difficult to trace infection back to their source.

"We have also observed an increase in the number of cases where we haven't been able to find a source of that infection," she said.

NSW State Premier Gladys Berejiklian echoed Chant's sentiments that there was extensive testing being done and asked the community to remain calm but vigilant.