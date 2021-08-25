UrduPoint.com

Australia Records Worst Day Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 01:49 PM

Australia records worst day of coronavirus pandemic

Australia has reported a new record number of coronavirus cases for the third time in a week

CANBERRA, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Australia has reported a new record number of coronavirus cases for the third time in a week.

There were 973 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 reported across Australia on Wednesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to beyond 46,700.

However, the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) recorded only nine new cases, its fewest in four days, after a record 30 on Tuesday.

It takes the total number of cases linked to an outbreak in the nation's capital to 176.

Despite the downturn in new cases, Chief Minister Andrew Barr announced that the ACT's lockdown, which began on Aug. 12, would not end earlier than Sept. 2.

"What we've seen in our own outbreak, and what's playing out around Australia and around the world is just how quickly one positive case turns into hundreds then thousands in a community," he told reporters.

"Today's case update together with the data that we have from the last 13 days, regrettably means that we are not in a position to end lockdown early.

"Now is not the time to be significantly easing restrictions, however some changes are being considered. And these changes will seek to balance risk across the community." ACT Deputy Chief Health Officer Vanessa Johnston said more than 10,000 Canberrans remained in quarantine as close contacts of cases.

"Out of the nine, three were in quarantine for their full infectious period, therefore posing no risk to the community," she said.

The ACT Government on Wednesday announced that student nurses and midwives would join the territory's coronavirus vaccination and testing workforce.

"We have been working closely with the ACT health care sector, unions, professional peak bodies and universities to bring student health practitioners on board to assist in the ACT's COVID-19 pandemic response," Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said.

"Our COVID-19 response workforce is doing an amazing job responding to the current outbreak and this will allow us to be able to provide further support for the important work they are doing to help keep our community safe."

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Australia Student Job From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates the country's first smart forest in ..

PM inaugurates the country's first smart forest in Sheikhupura

11 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 62 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 62 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

9 seconds ago
 Palestinian wounded in Gaza clash dies ahead of ne ..

Palestinian wounded in Gaza clash dies ahead of new protest

13 seconds ago
 Russia Records 19,536 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 19,536 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

3 minutes ago
 Japan's online shopping sales top 90 bln USD in 20 ..

Japan's online shopping sales top 90 bln USD in 2020, 1st time since 1982

3 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports four new locally transmit ..

Chinese mainland reports four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.