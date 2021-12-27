UrduPoint.com

Australia Reports 1st Fatality Due To Omicron Variant

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:51 PM

Australia reports 1st fatality due to omicron variant

Australia on Monday reported the country's first fatality from the omicron variant of coronavirus

MELBOURNE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) -:Australia on Monday reported the country's first fatality from the omicron variant of coronavirus.

The Health Department of the New South Wales (NSW) state announced that a male patient in his 80s, who died in the state's capital Sydney, was the first person to die from the omicron variant in Australia.

Noting that there has been an increase in the hospitalization rate of those infected with the omicron variant, the NSW Health Department said that the person who died had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but he had other health problems.

In NSW and other states of the country, where the number of cases has increased rapidly, wearing masks indoors was made mandatory.

Meanwhile, the authorities reported three more deaths each from COVID-19 in NSW and Victoria states -- where the delta and omicron variants are most effective -- bringing the total deaths from the pandemic to 2,196.

With the new additions, a total of 311,303 people have been infected with the virus since Jan. 25 last year, when the virus was first reported in Australia.

In the country where there are still 66,914 active cases, 1,055 people continue to be treated at the hospital, 139 of them in intensive care.

Related Topics

Australia Died Victoria Sydney Male Wales From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADGM aligns with international financial hubs, glo ..

ADGM aligns with international financial hubs, global economies on Monday to Fri ..

22 minutes ago
 Jordan reports 295 COVID omicron infections

Jordan reports 295 COVID omicron infections

31 seconds ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim 27th Dec, 2021

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 27th Dec, 2021

34 seconds ago
 Australia scent victory as England collapse again ..

Australia scent victory as England collapse again in 3rd Test

36 seconds ago
 Turkey, Armenia to Hold First Envoys' Meeting on T ..

Turkey, Armenia to Hold First Envoys' Meeting on Ties' Normalization in Moscow - ..

37 seconds ago
 Fruit exports up by 27.69pc, vegetable exports sur ..

Fruit exports up by 27.69pc, vegetable exports surge 31.47pc

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.