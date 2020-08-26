Australia reports 24 more COVID-19 deaths, total at 549

Australia's Victoria state confirmed 24 new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, 21 of which linked to aged care outbreaks, making it Australia's second-deadliest day of the pandemic

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Australia's Victoria state confirmed 24 new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, 21 of which linked to aged care outbreaks, making it Australia's second-deadliest day of the pandemic.

It took the country's death toll to 549 and Victoria's to 462.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison launched his strongest attack recently on the Victorian Government's response to the pandemic, slamming Premier Daniel Andrews' handling of hotel quarantine, contact tracing and testing.

As of Wednesday afternoon there had been 25,205 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, and the number of new cases in last 24 hours is 156.

Of the new cases, Victoria confirmed 149.

"Within Victoria, 47 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 102 are under investigation," said a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services in Victoria on Wednesday.

The department also said that there are 1,487 active cases relating to aged care facilities and 434 active cases among healthcare workers in the state.