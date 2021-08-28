UrduPoint.com

Australia Reports More Than 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases For Second Time In 3 Days

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 03:45 PM

Australia reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for second time in 3 days

Australia has reported a record number of daily coronavirus cases for several times recently as the country continued to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections

CANBERRA, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) --:Australia has reported a record number of daily coronavirus cases for several times recently as the country continued to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

There were 1,125 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 reported across Australia on Saturday morning, beating the previous record of 1,123 reported on Thursday.

It was the second time since the start of the pandemic that Australia reported more than 1,000 new cases in a single day.

The total number of confirmed infections in the country increased to more than 49,000.

Of the news cases, 1,035 were from New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city.

Australia's pandemic death toll is on the brink of surpassing 1,000 after two deaths were reported in NSW, where 83 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported since June 16 this year.

Related Topics

Australia Sydney Wales June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Experts Talk! Come, Learn About vivo V21e from the ..

Experts Talk! Come, Learn About vivo V21e from the Best in the Field

16 minutes ago
 Chile receives new shipment of Sinovac COVID-19 va ..

Chile receives new shipment of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines

1 minute ago
 Taliban Prevent 20 Afghans in Kabul From Evacuatin ..

Taliban Prevent 20 Afghans in Kabul From Evacuating - Slovak Foreign Minister

1 minute ago
 UPDATE - Kazakhstan to Mourn Victims of Ammo Depot ..

UPDATE - Kazakhstan to Mourn Victims of Ammo Depot Explosions on Sunday - Presid ..

1 minute ago
 Chinese expert sees great potential in Pakistan se ..

Chinese expert sees great potential in Pakistan service trade

23 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 1,793 more COVID-19 cases, 246,951 ..

S.Korea reports 1,793 more COVID-19 cases, 246,951 in total

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.