Australia reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for second time in 3 days

Australia has reported a record number of daily coronavirus cases for several times recently as the country continued to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections

CANBERRA, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) --:Australia has reported a record number of daily coronavirus cases for several times recently as the country continued to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

There were 1,125 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 reported across Australia on Saturday morning, beating the previous record of 1,123 reported on Thursday.

It was the second time since the start of the pandemic that Australia reported more than 1,000 new cases in a single day.

The total number of confirmed infections in the country increased to more than 49,000.

Of the news cases, 1,035 were from New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city.

Australia's pandemic death toll is on the brink of surpassing 1,000 after two deaths were reported in NSW, where 83 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported since June 16 this year.