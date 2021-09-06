Australia reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for 10 consecutive days

Australia has reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the 10th consecutive day as the country continued to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections

CANBERRA, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) --:Australia has reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the 10th consecutive day as the country continued to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

As of Sunday afternoon, there had been 61,609 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

On Monday morning, 1,538 new locally-acquired COVID-19 infections were reported in Australia, taking the estimated number of active cases in the country to more than 26,000.

Of the new cases, 1,281 were from New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city, where the state health department also recorded five deaths on Monday morning.