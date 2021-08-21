UrduPoint.com

Australia Reports New Record Number Of COVID-19 Infections Despite Lockdown In Major Cities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 02:26 PM

Australia reports new record number of COVID-19 infections despite lockdown in major cities

Australia has reported a new record number of 894 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases on Saturday morning as outbreaks in the nation's two populous states continue to grow

CANBERRA, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :-- Australia has reported a new record number of 894 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases on Saturday morning as outbreaks in the nation's two populous states continue to grow.

It marks the second time in three days that the country has reported a new record number of infections.

As of Friday, about 51 percent of Australians aged 16 and over had received at least one vaccine dose and about 29 percent were fully vaccinated.

The vast majority of Saturday's new cases, 825 of them were in New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city.

It was also the most cases reported by any of Australia's states or territories during the pandemic.

Victoria, the second-most populous state, where Melbourne is the capital city, reported a further 61 new cases and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) recorded another eight.

