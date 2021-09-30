Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reported a new record number of coronavirus cases on Thursday when the country continues to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections

CANBERRA, Sept. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:Australia reported a new record number of coronavirus cases on Thursday when the country continues to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

There were more than 2,400 new locally-acquired infections reported nationwide on Thursday morning, the figure of which surpassing 2,000 in a single day for just the second time.

New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city, reported 941 new local cases and six deaths.

Victoria, the second-most populous state with Melbourne as the capital city, reported a further 1,438 new local cases and five deaths.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) reported 31 new cases on Thursday, at least 17 of which were infectious in the community ahead of some lockdown restrictions easing.

From Friday Canberrans will be allowed to gather outdoors in groups of five for up to four hours, the ACT's national parks and nature reserves will reop