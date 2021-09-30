UrduPoint.com

Australia Reports Record-high COVID-19 Cases Amid Battle Against 3rd Wave

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 02:04 PM

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reported a new record number of coronavirus cases on Thursday when the country continues to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections

CANBERRA, Sept. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:Australia reported a new record number of coronavirus cases on Thursday when the country continues to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

There were more than 2,400 new locally-acquired infections reported nationwide on Thursday morning, the figure of which surpassing 2,000 in a single day for just the second time.

New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city, reported 941 new local cases and six deaths.

Victoria, the second-most populous state with Melbourne as the capital city, reported a further 1,438 new local cases and five deaths.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) reported 31 new cases on Thursday, at least 17 of which were infectious in the community ahead of some lockdown restrictions easing.

From Friday Canberrans will be allowed to gather outdoors in groups of five for up to four hours, the ACT's national parks and nature reserves will reop

Related Topics

Australia Melbourne Sydney Wales Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt sends electrical reforms bills to Joint parli ..

Govt sends electrical reforms bills to Joint parliament sitting amid opposition ..

19 minutes ago
 Japan's industrial production slips 3.2 pct in Aug ..

Japan's industrial production slips 3.2 pct in August

2 minutes ago
 India records 23,529 new COVID-19 cases

India records 23,529 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 OGDCL injects 12 new wells in production gathering ..

OGDCL injects 12 new wells in production gathering system in FY 2020-21

2 minutes ago
 PCB names probables for women’s camp

PCB names probables for women’s camp

36 minutes ago
 COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to increase in Lao ..

COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to increase in Laos

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.