UrduPoint.com

Australia Reports Record Number Of COVID-19 Cases For 5th Consecutive Day

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2022 | 01:15 PM

Australia reports record number of COVID-19 cases for 5th consecutive day

Australia has reported more than 78,000 new COVID-19 infections on Friday

CANBERRA, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Australia has reported more than 78,000 new COVID-19 infections on Friday.

It marks the fifth consecutive day the country has set a new record for cases, and brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia to more than 700,000.

Six of Australia's eight states and territories reported record numbers of infections on Friday, with Victoria and Western Australia the only exceptions.

New South Wales led all jurisdictions with a record high of 38,625 cases, while for the first time the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) recorded a four-digit increase of daily cases. A total of 1,246 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the ACT on Friday.

The Northern Territory (NT), which entered a snap lockout on Thursday whereby unvaccinated people are subject to strict lockdown rules, reported 412 new cases on Friday, setting a new record for the third consecutive day.

NT Health Minister Natasha Fyles described the "significant escalation" in case numbers as "concerning".

"It is fair to say that we have COVID in every region of the Northern Territory and so people when they leave their home, or they have visitors to their home, they should be prepared that they're at risk from coronavirus," she told reporters.

"We expected this, we're doing large amounts of testing, we've got community transmission," she said.

"We can still manage these numbers that we're seeing."

Related Topics

Australia Victoria Wales All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Inflation will come down in next two to three mont ..

Inflation will come down in next two to three months

30 minutes ago
 'Film Mela' celebrating Art to be held on Jan 15

'Film Mela' celebrating Art to be held on Jan 15

3 minutes ago
 Government committed to take steps for welfare of ..

Government committed to take steps for welfare of journalists: Fawad

3 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Unrest Leaves 216 National Guard Troops ..

Kazakhstan Unrest Leaves 216 National Guard Troops Injured, 50 Pieces of Equipme ..

3 minutes ago
 From stability to turmoil — what's going on in K ..

From stability to turmoil — what's going on in Kazakhstan

56 minutes ago
 Almaty Airport to Resume Operations at 09:00 p.m. ..

Almaty Airport to Resume Operations at 09:00 p.m. on Friday - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.