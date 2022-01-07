Australia reports record number of COVID-19 cases for 5th consecutive day

Australia has reported more than 78,000 new COVID-19 infections on Friday

CANBERRA, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Australia has reported more than 78,000 new COVID-19 infections on Friday.

It marks the fifth consecutive day the country has set a new record for cases, and brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia to more than 700,000.

Six of Australia's eight states and territories reported record numbers of infections on Friday, with Victoria and Western Australia the only exceptions.

New South Wales led all jurisdictions with a record high of 38,625 cases, while for the first time the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) recorded a four-digit increase of daily cases. A total of 1,246 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the ACT on Friday.

The Northern Territory (NT), which entered a snap lockout on Thursday whereby unvaccinated people are subject to strict lockdown rules, reported 412 new cases on Friday, setting a new record for the third consecutive day.

NT Health Minister Natasha Fyles described the "significant escalation" in case numbers as "concerning".

"It is fair to say that we have COVID in every region of the Northern Territory and so people when they leave their home, or they have visitors to their home, they should be prepared that they're at risk from coronavirus," she told reporters.

"We expected this, we're doing large amounts of testing, we've got community transmission," she said.

"We can still manage these numbers that we're seeing."