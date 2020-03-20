UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Restricts Travel To Indigenous Areas Over Virus Fears

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 04:03 PM

Australia restricts travel to indigenous areas over virus fears

Australia moved to lock down isolated indigenous areas on Friday, in a bid to protect Aboriginal communities already burdened with chronic illness and poverty from the fast-spreading coronavirus

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Australia moved to lock down isolated indigenous areas on Friday, in a bid to protect Aboriginal communities already burdened with chronic illness and poverty from the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced travel restrictions "into remote indigenous communities" were being introduced as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country neared 900.

Most infections have so far been detected in urban areas.

The move to protect indigenous populations could pave the way for the vast Northern Territory and other areas to be cut off from the rest of the country.

Health experts have warned that high rates of chronic illness, overcrowded housing and poor access to medical facilities in remote indigenous communities could exacerbate the impact of the virus.

"Just an extraordinary high number of people have diabetes and have had a heart attack or stroke, things like that," Jason Agostino, a medical adviser for the National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation, told AFP.

"We know that particularly people that have had a heart attack and stroke, from the data from China suggests that, they're at the highest risk." Earlier this week a South Australian indigenous council announced they were restricting access for outside visitors in a bid to protect the community from the virus.

The council also encouraged locals to remain home, a move mirrored in indigenous centres around the country.

Research suggests the outbreak of Swine Flu in 2009 impacted indigenous Australians much harder than the rest of the country, with three times more Aboriginal people hospitalised with the disease.

Life expectancy for Aboriginal Australians is about eight years lower than the national average.

Indigenous children are twice as likely to die before their fifth birthday, according to official statistics.

The government's announcement stopped short of calling in army medical teams, a move urged by some Aboriginal health groups.

The extreme isolation of some communities made it particularly hard to combat the disease, Agostino said.

"We're talking hundreds of kilometres from the nearest hospital and days until we even get the results of the COVID tests, with some people we're talking about more than a week to get a result," he said.

Many indigenous Australians also live in overcrowded housing where self-isolation was not possible, he added.

Related Topics

Attack Army Australia Poor China From Government Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Solidarity, hope and coordinated global response n ..

6 minutes ago

Moscow Arranging Putin's Participation in 'Virtual ..

12 minutes ago

234 under treatment for coronavirus in Sindh

12 minutes ago

Turkey neutralizes 4 YPG/PKK terrorists in N. Syri ..

12 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report ..

12 minutes ago

Govt to clear refunds within March, grant export r ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.