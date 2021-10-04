UrduPoint.com

Australia Secures Additional COVID-19 Treatment Doses Amid Battle Against 3rd Wave

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:43 PM

Australia secures additional COVID-19 treatment doses amid battle against 3rd wave

The Australian government has increased its supply of a potentially life-saving COVID-19 treatment as the country continues to battle the third wave of infections

CANBERRA, Oct. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The Australian government has increased its supply of a potentially life-saving COVID-19 treatment as the country continues to battle the third wave of infections.

Greg Hunt, the Minister for Health, announced on Monday that the government increased its orders of sotrovimab for the National Medical Stockpile from 7,700 doses to more than 31,000.

The sotrovimab treatment requires a single dose to be administered through an intravenous (IV) infusion in a health care facility and has been shown to reduce hospitalization or death by 79 percent in adults with mild to moderate COVID-19, who are at risk of developing severe COVID-19, according to the media release.

Hunt said medical experts estimate that between eight and 15 percent of Australian adults with COVID-19 will be recommended for treatment with sotrovimab, and this treatment must be given within five days of symptoms onset.

It is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 that has been approved for use in Australia by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

Hunt said that it has the potential to protect Australians from developing serious diseases, and reduce hospitalizations and deaths in people who are at high risk from COVID-19.

On Monday morning, Australia reported more than 2,000 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths.

New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city, registered 623 new local cases and six deaths.

Victoria, the second-most populous state with Melbourne as the capital city, reported a further 1,377 new local cases and four deaths.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) recorded 28 new cases and two more deaths.

According to the latest data released by the Department of Health, 79.4 percent of Australians aged 16 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 56.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Australia Melbourne Sydney Wales Media From Government

Recent Stories

Man shoots himself in Talash

Man shoots himself in Talash

1 minute ago
 Losses of DISCOs witness increase during 2020-21

Losses of DISCOs witness increase during 2020-21

1 minute ago
 New Zealand reports 29 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 29 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

1 minute ago
 Historical epic stays atop Chinese box office char ..

Historical epic stays atop Chinese box office chart

1 minute ago
 OGDCL carries out 2,539 L-KM 2D, 600 Sq. KM 3D sur ..

OGDCL carries out 2,539 L-KM 2D, 600 Sq. KM 3D surveys

3 minutes ago
 China sends working group to Xinjiang to guide COV ..

China sends working group to Xinjiang to guide COVID-19 response

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.