UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Sees COVID-19 Vaccines Administered Top 4 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 03:53 PM

Australia sees COVID-19 vaccines administered top 4 million

Australia has seen the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered surpass 4 million, almost two months after the government's initial deadline for the target

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) --:Australia has seen the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered surpass 4 million, almost two months after the government's initial deadline for the target.

Health Minister Greg Hunt on Friday afternoon hailed a record 124,871 vaccinations in 24 hours.

It takes the total number of vaccines administered in Australia since the rollout began in February to 4.03 million.

The Australian government had aimed to have 4 million Australians vaccinated by the end of March.

"Yesterday we had our largest day with over 124,000 doses of vaccine administered across the country," Hunt told reporters. "We want to thank everybody for coming forward. Each person is doing their bit to help protect themselves and to help protect the nation."

Related Topics

Australia February March Government Million

Recent Stories

American Film Showcase Organizes Workshops For Pak ..

14 minutes ago

PTA Receives PKR 15.82 billion Against Second Inst ..

17 minutes ago

Qureshi says Israel's Benjamen Netanyahu is in sta ..

37 minutes ago

President lauds NAB on Rs 323 billion recovery

5 minutes ago

Exports' increase imperative for sustainable econ ..

5 minutes ago

NCOC allows walk-in vaccination for teachers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.