Australia sees COVID-19 vaccines administered top 4 million

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) --:Australia has seen the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered surpass 4 million, almost two months after the government's initial deadline for the target.

Health Minister Greg Hunt on Friday afternoon hailed a record 124,871 vaccinations in 24 hours.

It takes the total number of vaccines administered in Australia since the rollout began in February to 4.03 million.

The Australian government had aimed to have 4 million Australians vaccinated by the end of March.

"Yesterday we had our largest day with over 124,000 doses of vaccine administered across the country," Hunt told reporters. "We want to thank everybody for coming forward. Each person is doing their bit to help protect themselves and to help protect the nation."