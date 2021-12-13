Australia shortens wait for COVID-19 booster vaccines

Australia's expert panel on immunizations has shortened the recommended wait time for coronavirus booster vaccines

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunizations (ATAGI) said on Sunday that the interval between the second and booster shots for people over 18 has been cut from six months to five.

The change means approximately 1.5 million more Australians are now eligible for booster shots.

The ATAGI also confirmed it had approved Moderna's vaccine as a booster shot and an alternative to the Pfizer dose.

The emergence of the Omicron variant has made boosters "much more important," said Secretary of the Department of Health Brendan Murphy.