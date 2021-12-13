UrduPoint.com

Australia Shortens Wait For COVID-19 Booster Vaccines

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 04:47 PM

CANBERRA, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) --:Australia's expert panel on immunizations has shortened the recommended wait time for coronavirus booster vaccines.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunizations (ATAGI) said on Sunday that the interval between the second and booster shots for people over 18 has been cut from six months to five.

The change means approximately 1.5 million more Australians are now eligible for booster shots.

The ATAGI also confirmed it had approved Moderna's vaccine as a booster shot and an alternative to the Pfizer dose.

The emergence of the Omicron variant has made boosters "much more important," said Secretary of the Department of Health Brendan Murphy.

