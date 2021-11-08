UrduPoint.com

Australia Surpasses 2020 COVID-19 Death Toll Amid Battle Against 3rd Wave

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 01:02 PM

Australia surpasses 2020 COVID-19 death toll amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia's coronavirus death toll for 2021 has surpassed that of 2020 as the country continues to battle the third wave of infections

CANBERRA, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) --:Australia's coronavirus death toll for 2021 has surpassed that of 2020 as the country continues to battle the third wave of infections.

Australia on Monday morning reported more than 1,300 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, taking the nation's pandemic death toll to 1827.

Of those, 918 have occurred in 2021 compared to 909 in 2020.

New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city, has accounted for 544 - or 59 percent - of COVID-19 deaths in 2021.

By comparison, more than 90 percent of Australia's coronavirus deaths in 2020 were in Victoria, the country's second-most populous state with Melbourne as the capital city.

According to Federal government data, 35 percent of Australians who died with COVID-19 were in their 80s, 23 percent in their 90s and 20 percent in their 70s.

