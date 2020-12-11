UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Terminates Deal To Buy Domestic Vaccine Over False Positive HIV Tests - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:29 PM

Australia Terminates Deal to Buy Domestic Vaccine Over False Positive HIV Tests - Reports

The Australian authorities have terminated a billion-dollar deal to procure over 50 million doses of a domestic vaccine against COVID-19 after several trial participants returned positive HIV test results, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The Australian authorities have terminated a billion-dollar deal to procure over 50 million doses of a domestic vaccine against COVID-19 after several trial participants returned positive HIV test results, media reported on Friday.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the University of Queensland, working in partnership with Australian global biotech company CSL, will abandon its current clinical trials following the discovery. On Monday, the scientists informed the government about the results of clinical trials.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that the government decided to terminate purchasing the vaccine amid fears that the information about HIV infection would severely damage the Australian public's confidence in the COVID-19 vaccination program.

The Australian vaccine candidate used a protein and adjuvant platform, containing the COVID-19 spike protein and a component taken from the human immunodeficiency virus, known as HIV, that is not able to infect people or replicate, the publication said.

The prime minister noted that the government had "spread the risk" in advance, by reaching several deals on the vaccine delivery, including the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and the pharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Company Sydney Oxford Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

11 LNG cargoes procured for January, two more to b ..

32 seconds ago

US Plastic Waste Exports to States With Poor Manag ..

2 minutes ago

Razak sees possibility for registration of salt in ..

2 minutes ago

Land dispute claims lives of two brothers

2 minutes ago

NLPD to hold day-long "Bedil Conference" on Mirza ..

2 minutes ago

Corporate culture to be adopted in MWMC:MD

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.