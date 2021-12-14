Australia to produce mRNA vaccines by 2024: PM Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced plans to manufacture millions of mRNA vaccines domestically by 2024

CANBERRA, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) --:Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced plans to manufacture millions of mRNA vaccines domestically by 2024.

Morrison on Tuesday revealed plans for a facility capable of manufacturing up to 100 million messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine doses every year.

The facility, which will be built in the state of Victoria, is a joint venture between the Federal and state governments, and pharmaceutical giant Moderna. It will become the first mRNA manufacturing facility in the Southern Hemisphere.

Morrison said developing on-shore mRNA technology would be critical in Australia's response to future health crises.

"The new mRNA manufacturing facility in Victoria will produce respiratory vaccines for potential future pandemics and seasonal health issues such as the common flu, protecting lives and livelihoods," he told reporters.