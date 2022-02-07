Australia to provide tax breaks for COVID-19 test costs

UrduPoint.com

February 07, 2022

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Monday that the government will provide tax breaks for businesses and individuals who need COVID-19 tests

"Today I'm announcing that we will ensure that COVID-19 testing expenses are tax-deductible for testing taken to attend a place of work, giving businesses and individuals more clarity and assurance," he said in a speech to the Australian Industry (AI) Group.

"COVID-19 tests are an important tool being used by businesses to protect their workforce and to ensure they can keep their doors open and our supply chains running," he said.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Australians who are taxed at 32.5 percent will receive a refund of approximately 6.50 Australian Dollars (about 4.6 U.S. dollars) for every two-pack of rapid antigen tests (RATs) they buy for 20 Australian dollars (about 14.1 dollars).

Small businesses will have their fringe benefit tax (FBT) liability reduced by 20 Australian dollars (about 14.1 dollars) for every two-pack they buy and provide to employees.

