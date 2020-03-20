UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia To Restrict Access To Remote Indigenous Communities Amid COVID-19 - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:11 PM

Australia to Restrict Access to Remote Indigenous Communities Amid COVID-19 - Minister

The government of Australia will restrict access to some remote communities of indigenous populations to protect them from the spread of coronavirus, Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The government of Australia will restrict access to some remote communities of indigenous populations to protect them from the spread of coronavirus, Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt said on Friday.

"The Australian Government will restrict access to some remote communities under the Biosecurity Act to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus amongst vulnerable Indigenous populations," Wyatt said on Twitter.

Australia has so far registered 565 cases of COVID-19 and six fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 244,000 people have been infected worldwide, with over 10,000 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Australia Twitter Turkish Lira March From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CM Punjab, Usman Buzdar alerts cabinet members to ..

4 minutes ago

Top Diplomats of Germany, Ukraine to Discuss COVID ..

4 minutes ago

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 10,000, Drive ..

1 minute ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) shuts down CB ca ..

1 minute ago

South African Airways grounds international flight ..

1 minute ago

Rupee loses 10 paisa against dollar in interbank

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.