Australia to Restrict Access to Remote Indigenous Communities Amid COVID-19 - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The government of Australia will restrict access to some remote communities of indigenous populations to protect them from the spread of coronavirus, Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt said on Friday.

"The Australian Government will restrict access to some remote communities under the Biosecurity Act to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus amongst vulnerable Indigenous populations," Wyatt said on Twitter.

Australia has so far registered 565 cases of COVID-19 and six fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 244,000 people have been infected worldwide, with over 10,000 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.