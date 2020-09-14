UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Cancer Tests, Operations Dropped Up To 50 Pct Amid Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 02:10 PM

Australian cancer tests, operations dropped up to 50 pct amid pandemic

Australia's peak cancer body Cancer Australia reported a significant drop in tests and treatments for the diseases amid the COVID-19 pandemic

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Australia's peak cancer body Cancer Australia reported a significant drop in tests and treatments for the diseases amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said that diagnose on three of the most common cancers in Australia fell substantially between March and April when the COVID-19 infections in Australia hit their first peak.

Non-surgical treatments for skin cancers fell by 30 percent.

Dorothy Keefe, the chief executive of Cancer Australia, said it was concerning that cancers that were not diagnosed during lockdown could be detected later and "may not be as treatable." "There was a 30 to 50-percent drop in tests and operations," she said, according to the report of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Monday.

"We would expect the cancers that haven't been diagnosed in the early part of the year will be diagnosed either later this year or early next year, and they will probably be slightly more severe cancers than they would have been had they been diagnosed earlier.

"It's likely the second wave of COVID-19 in Victoria might lead to more delays in cancer diagnoses, although it is too early for the data to show that yet.

"It is concerning from a public health perspective for Australia." In Victoria, the state hardest-hit by the pandemic with more than 85 percent of Australia's deaths, the Cancer Council Victoria has recorded a 13-percent drop in the number of tumours diagnosed compared to 2019.

Keefe said strict coronavirus restrictions were "absolutely vital" but were having unintended consequences.

"As the months go by and as the pandemic enters different stages we have to think to ourselves: what about the other health impacts of the lockdowns and of staying at home? And at some point we have to say: you really do need to go to the doctor to have these symptoms looked at," she said.

Related Topics

Australia Doctor Victoria Lead March April May 2019 Cancer From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health experts urges people to protect from dengue ..

22 seconds ago

Over 350,000 pure electric vehicles hit the road i ..

23 seconds ago

Railways to float tenders of M-I this week

25 seconds ago

TikTok rejects Microsoft offer, Oracle sole remain ..

30 seconds ago

Int'l Day of Democracy to be marked on Tuesday

4 minutes ago

Russia Records 5,509 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hou ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.