Australian Capital Enters 7-Day Lockdown After Single COVID-19 Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Australian Capital Territory, with almost half a million population, declared a week-long lockdown on Thursday after detecting a single case of COVID-19 and finding the virus in wastewater.

"The ACT will enter a seven-day lockdown from 5.00 pm today, as a result of a COVID-19 case being identified in the community and positive wastewater detections reported overnight. The lockdown will remain in place until 5.00 pm Thursday 19 August 2021," the government said in a press release.

The infection is the first locally-acquired case since July of last year in the city.

Locals are now only allowed to leave their houses for care or caregiving reasons, to get vaccinated, to buy food, and for educational or professional reasons. All non-essential businesses are encouraged to close, according to the release.

Many communities in Australia have recently imposed lockdowns in an effort to curb the spread of the Delta virus variant.