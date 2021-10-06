Australian Company Withdraws Some at-Home COVID-19 Tests Kits in US due to False Results

A medical technology manufacturer based in Australia's Brisbane, Ellume, withdrew some of their at-home COVID-19 test kits that are sold in the United States amid reports of false positive results

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) A medical technology manufacturer based in Australia's Brisbane, Ellume, withdrew some of their at-home COVID-19 test kits that are sold in the United States amid reports of false positive results.

"In recent weeks, we noted an increased chance that Ellume COVID-19 Home Tests from specific lots may provide an incorrect positive result. Following a thorough investigation, we isolated the cause and confirmed that this incidence of false positives is limited to specific lots.

We worked with the food and Drug Administration (FDA) to voluntarily remove affected Ellume tests from the market," the company said in a statement on its website.

Around 190,000 test kits delivered from April to August have now been withdrawn, but less than 1% of those provided false results, the ABC broadcaster reported.

Last year, the company's test kits were approved by the FDA for emergency use. Ellume signed a contract with the US on the supply of the home tests amounting to $300 million.