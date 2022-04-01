UrduPoint.com

Australian COVID-19 Surge To Peak In Mid-April: Health Experts

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 01:15 PM

Australian COVID-19 surge to peak in mid-April: health experts

Australia's peak public health body has warned that the nation's spike in coronavirus cases will likely peak in mid-April

CANBERRA, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Australia's peak public health body has warned that the nation's spike in coronavirus cases will likely peak in mid-April.

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) on Thursday night published an update on Australia's preparedness for an expected surge in COVID-19 cases in winter.

It revealed that the number of new cases reported every day in Australia increased by more than 76 percent between March 11 and March 23 while hospitalizations rose by nearly 25 percent.It attributed the increase to the emergence of the more transmissible Omicron BA.2 sub-variant and waning protection from vaccines and previous infections.

"These trends are aligned with the experience reported internationally. We also note forecasting which suggests this current wave will peak around mid-April in many jurisdictions," it said in a statement.

Australia on Friday reported more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths, taking the pandemic death toll past 6,000.

The AHPPC also on Thursday flagged removing quarantine requirements for all close contacts of COVID-19 cases, instead recommending mitigation measures such as frequent rapid testing, mask wearing and avoiding high-risk settings.

Nicola Spurrier, South Australia's Chief Public Health Officer and a member of the AHPPC, said the committee was "keen" for a uniform approach across all states and territories.

"At some point nationwide, we'd like to move to a place of not requiring quarantine for close contacts," she told reporters.

"We'll be watching very closely but not just in South Australia; we do want to move on this as a nation."

Related Topics

Australia March All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Inauguration of modern resource unit for different ..

Inauguration of modern resource unit for differently-abled children

51 seconds ago
 OGDCL makes four discoveries in 1st half of 2021-2 ..

OGDCL makes four discoveries in 1st half of 2021-22

53 seconds ago
 China's air quality continues to improve in 2021

China's air quality continues to improve in 2021

57 seconds ago
 China's agricultural product wholesale price index ..

China's agricultural product wholesale price index edges up

4 minutes ago
 Printing Office in Russia's Belgorod Comes Under F ..

Printing Office in Russia's Belgorod Comes Under Fire, No Injuries Reported - Em ..

4 minutes ago
 India logs 1,335 new COVID-19 cases

India logs 1,335 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.