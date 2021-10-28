Australian COVID-19 vaccine booster program to start in November amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia's coronavirus vaccine booster program will start for the adult population on Nov. 8 as the country continues to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections

CANBERRA, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Australia's coronavirus vaccine booster program will start for the adult population on Nov. 8 as the country continues to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) on Thursday approved Pfizer booster shots for Australians aged 18 and over six months after their second dose.

"Those booster programs will obviously have a focus, especially on aged care and health workers, but it is an all of, whole of population booster program," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

The booster program will roll out directly to people living in Residential Aged Care Facilities and people with a disability through an in-reach program, according to the prime minister.

And frontline workers "are strongly encouraged" to book in to get a booster dose, if six months has passed since their second dose.

As of Wednesday 87.6 percent of Australians aged 16 and over had received one vaccine dose and 75.5 percent were fully inoculated, according to the Department of Health.

On Thursday, Australia reported more than 2,200 new locally-acquired COVID-19 infections and 27 deaths.

The majority of new cases were in Victoria, the country's second-most populous state with Melbourne as the capital city, where 1,923 cases and 25 deaths were reported.

Morrison on Wednesday committed to sharing an additional 10 million vaccine doses with Southeast Asian countries.

"I am also pleased to advise that we will share at least an additional 10 million doses from our domestic supply with ASEAN countries by mid-next year," he told the the ASEAN-Australia Virtual Summit.