UrduPoint.com

Australian COVID-19 Vaccine Rate Hits 80 Pct Amid Battle Against 3rd Wave

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 01:54 PM

Australian COVID-19 vaccine rate hits 80 pct amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia's coronavirus vaccine rollout has hit a major milestone, with 80 percent of adults having received at least one dose

CANBERRA, Oct. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) --:Australia's coronavirus vaccine rollout has hit a major milestone, with 80 percent of adults having received at least one dose.

According to the latest data released by the Department of Health, 80.5 percent of Australians aged 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 58.4 percent are fully vaccinated.

Lieutenant General John Frewen, the head of the COVID Vaccination Taskforce, on Wednesday said authorities were working to address "pockets" with low rates, urging some states and territories relatively unaffected by the Delta variant to "make the assumption" that they will experience outbreaks of the variant.

"We are working with the state and territory authorities to try to figure out the best way to keep people coming forward," he told Nine Network television.

"There's certainly an element of complacency because they haven't had the major outbreaks."Australia on Wednesday reported more than 2,000 new locally-acquired cases and 22 deaths as the country continues to battle the third wave of infections.

Related Topics

Australia Turkish Lira TV Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President Alvi t to inaugurate STEMP for students ..

President Alvi t to inaugurate STEMP for students today

12 minutes ago
 Over 2.2 mln people to get covid jabs till Oct 30: ..

Over 2.2 mln people to get covid jabs till Oct 30:DC

1 minute ago
 Covid-19 national positivity downs below 3 percent ..

Covid-19 national positivity downs below 3 percent

1 minute ago
 Russia Records 25,133 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 25,133 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

1 minute ago
 Germany's Greens More Likely to Form Cabinet With ..

Germany's Greens More Likely to Form Cabinet With Social Democrats - Co-Chair

1 minute ago
 Anti-dengue fumigation continues at 18 UCs of Tow ..

Anti-dengue fumigation continues at 18 UCs of Town-II till Oct end

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.