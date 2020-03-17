Australian Doctor Organization Head Slams Reported COVID-19 Protective Equipment Shortage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Reports of personal protective equipment shortages in Australia's clinics and hospitals are unacceptable amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) President Harry Nespolon told The Guardian newspaper on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, health care professionals in Australia have complained about the lack of personal protective equipment since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We will stay on top of this because shortages of masks, gowns, gloves and eyewear are unacceptable at any time," Nespolon told the newspaper, adding that the reports were "deeply concerning" for front line medical workers such as general practitioners.

Respirators, which were in high demand during Australia's devastating bushfire season, are especially in short supply, the newspaper reported.

In a Tuesday communique, the Australian Medical Association's Federal council stated the health and safety of medical professionals must be a high priority, in order to ensure that clinics and hospitals can continue to function normally.

When asked about potential protective equipment shortages on Monday, Australia's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly stated that the country has 20 million protective masks as part of a national stockpile.

"We have over 20 million masks in our national stockpile. States and territories also have their stockpiles. Look, it's no secret that masks are short around the world, and we're looking at every way we can to increase supply into Australia, including boosting local production," Kelly stated at a press conference.

According to The Guardian, some of these supplies will be distributed to health care workers across the country. In addition, state governments are reportedly preparing to provide extra funding for the procurement of protective equipment.

Australia was one of the first countries outside of China to report a case of COVID-19, as the first diagnosis was confirmed on January 25. The spread has been limited when compared to other countries, as the Health Ministry has confirmed 375 cases of the disease as of Tuesday morning. Five people have died in Australia after contracting COVID-19, while 27 people have recovered from the disease.