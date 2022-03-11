The Australian government has committed additional funding to prepare for a rise in COVID-19 infections during winter this year

Health Minister Greg Hunt on Friday announced the government will spend an extra 2.1 billion Australian Dollars (1.5 billion U.S. dollars) preparing the health system for an expected spike in COVID-19 and influenza this winter.

Hunt said it was unlikely that new COVID-19 infections in the winter months would surpass the January peak of the Omicron wave when the country was reporting more than 50,000 new cases per day.

"COVID-19 infections are a little bit like a bouncing ball, that the highest bounce is likely to have been in January, and then it will progressively decrease over time," he told reporters in Canberra.

"But there will be a bounce as it goes into winter. The specific timing on that is obviously not determined. It will depend on the variants, but that's why we're preparing."